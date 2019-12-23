Virginia Ann Rushing Ratcliff, age 81 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019. A native of Houston County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Ryno Othell and Myrtle Louise Rodgers Rushing. Mrs. Ratcliff was also preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Delano Ratcliff, Sr. who died in 2011.

Mrs. Ratcliff is survived by her son, Franklin Delano Ratcliff, Jr. and his wife Sharon; daughter, Karen Sue Herring; and sister, Betty McLain all of Smyrna, TN; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sunday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be held 2:00 Monday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Brother John Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook for the Ratcliff family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. 615-459-3254.