One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: March 28 – April 1, 2022.

photo from Suzanne Santo Facebook

1Suzanne Santo with The Sea

Friday, Apr. 1, 8 pm

City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street,  Nashville

Singer-songwriter, Suzanne Santo first found notoriety in the Americana band, Honey Honey but now performs as a solos artist.

Buy tickets here. 

photo from Diane Marino Facebook

2Diane Marino Quartet

Wednesday, Mar. 30, 6 pm

Rudy’s Jazz Room, 809 Gleaves Street, Nashville

Marino is a jazz artist who has shared with the stage with legends- Houston Person, Ralph Lalama, Joe Henderson, Rickey Woodard, Clayton Cameron, Wycliffe Gordon, Kirk Whalum, and more.

Buy tickets here. 

photo from Tin Pan South

3Tin Pan South Festival

 

 

Tuesday – Friday, Mar. 29-Apr. 1

Various Venues

The songwriter festival has returned to in-person this year to celebrate its 30th year with live shows taking place all over the area. You can buy a ticket to the individual shows from their website.

Buy tickets here.

photo from Franklin Theater

4Richard Marx

Wednesday – Friday, Mar. 30- Apr. 1

Franklin Theater, 419 Main Street, Franklin

Richard Marx will be at the Franklin Theater for three nights this week. Known for his hits “Hold on to the Nights” and “Don’t Mean Nothing,” which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance. There are only a few tickets to each show left.

Buy tickets here. 

photo from Relient K Facebook

5Reliant K

Friday, Apr. 1, 8 pm

Marathon Music Works 1402 Clinton Street,Nashville

Relient K  is a Grammy nominated band formed in 1998 in Canton, Ohio, by Matthew Thiessen and Matt Hoopes.  The band has reached success with mainstream pop punk and alternative rock. The first show sold-out, there are a few tickets left to this show.

Buy tickets here. 

photo from Baby Shark Facebook

6Baby Shark Live

Wednesday, Mar. 30, 6 pm

TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville

Join the concert-sing-a-long with Baby Shark and Pinkfong with your favorite songs. We heard there may be dancing in the aisles.

Buy tickets here. 

