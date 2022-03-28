What’s Lymphedema Therapy And How Can It Help_

Lymphedema is a condition that most commonly affects those who’ve had their lymph nodes removed. It causes pain, discomfort, and may have an impact on lifestyle. But is there a way to mitigate the effects of this condition, and can the serious effects be prevented? Lymphedema therapy is the answer.

What Is Lymphedema?

It’s a condition that causes one or more arms or legs to become swollen due to the buildup of lymph fluid in the limb. Those who’ve had surgery in which their lymph nodes are removed are especially at risk for Lymphedema. Breast cancer surgeries are at risk for this condition, but its known as secondary lymphedema in these cases.

Those who’ve had cancer-related surgeries aren’t the only ones at risk. Roundworms are also a culprit in causing Lymphedema.

No matter the cause, pain and serious discomfort are real issues caused by this condition. The earlier you catch it, the more opportunity there is to alleviate pain and remedy the underlying issue.

Lymphedema Therapies

While there is no cure for lymphedema, there are several therapies to help alleviate the symptoms, pain, and suffering.

Exercise

Maintaining an active lifestyle helps with all aspects of your health, but it’s also an ideal treatment for Lymphedema and helps promote drainage of the excess fluid. Ask your doctor for the ideal exercises to help your treatment.

Wrapping With Compression

Compression clothes will help here. Applying pressure through compression promotes drainage and helps with inflammation. The normal course of therapy by compression involves the garment being worn for at least 24 hours and removal occurs only when bathing.

Manual Drainage

Massage and manipulation are the core tenets of manual drainage. There are techniques that may be employed at home, and your therapist may help too. With pressure applied in specific areas around trouble spots, drainage is promoted. Massage goes a long way here and is one of the lighter forms of treatment for those with Lymphedema.

Skincare Option

Lymphedema can also affect the skin, and those in treatment should up their skincare game and use techniques that keep the skin clean and promote well-moisturized skin to prevent illness.

There are also drug options for the treatment of Lymphedema. And a typical last resort is the surgical removal of the fluid. Be sure to check with your medical provider to see what the best course of action is.

Lymphedema treatment is an important component for pain relief, suffering and discomfort caused by the condition. There’s hope though and with continued effort and consistency, those with the condition may reverse some of the lifestyle hardship. Though there is no cure, therapy goes a long way in helping.

For all your compression garment needs to feel and look your best the team at Pretty in Pink Boutique will walk by your side and offer products to make your journey as comfortable as possible. Contact us at 615-777-7465 or email us at [email protected] to schedule your appointment. Visit any one of our locations by appointment.

Maplewood Office Park

400 Sugartree Ln Ste 400

Franklin TN

Vanderbilt 100 Oaks

719 Thompson Ln Ste 25010

Nashville TN

Northpoint Office Park

2231 NW Broad St Ste C

Murfreesboro TN

Hendersonville

131 Indian Lake Rd Ste 213

Hendersonville TN