If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore their music.
1Twinnie – “One Heart”
Twinnie released the heart-breaking but relatable track “One Heart.” Speaking to the gut-wrenching feeling of unrequited love, Twinnie channels her exquisite storytelling into emotionally driven lyrics, calling out that “it only takes one heart to break two.”
Take a listen here.
2Stacy Antonel – “Planetary Heartache”
Retro Americana singer-songwriter Stacy Antonel has released her new single and video, “Planetary Heartache” from her upcoming album.
Take a listen here.
3Liv Charette – “Red Flags White”
“Red Flags White” is Charette’s sixth single and first since her 2021 remake of Tina Turner’s “I Don’t Wanna Fight.” Liv Charette and her country artist contemporary Chris Ruediger co-wrote the song, which found its inspiration in an unlikely place – a Valentine’s Day-themed peloton ride.
Take a listen here.
4Jim Sonefeld – “Bow to Him”
Songwriter Jim (Soni) Sonefeld released “Bow To Him” off his upcoming EP Remember Tomorrow. The song, written by Sonefeld, is a testament to the grace he found through his faith after battles with addiction. After years of struggles with drugs and alcohol, the Hootie & the Blowfish drummer found a sober mind and clarity through a newfound spiritual path.
Take a listen here.
5The Kentucky Gentleman – “Alcohol”
Country/soul duo The Kentucky Gentlemen share their latest single “Alcohol,” a country drinking song soaked with equal parts humor, denial and a Motown groove.
Take a listen here.
6William Lee Golden and The Goldens -“Take it Easy”
William Lee Golden and his sons ‘The Goldens’ join together in perfect harmony with the release of the music for “Take It Easy,” from their upcoming album, ‘Southern Accents.
Take a listen here.
7The Dreaded Laramie – “Tell Me”
Nashville indie power-pop band The Dreaded Laramie has released a new single + video titled “Tell Me” off their upcoming sophomore EP “Everything A Girl Could Ask” out on May 13th.
Take a listen here.
8Janelle Arthur – “What Would Dolly Do”
Janelle Arthur released a duet with Dolly and now this single- “What Would Dolly Do” a song she co-wrote. This former American Idol contestant came in fifth place on season 12 and became a new mom in January.
Take a listen here.
9Beabadoobee- “Talk”
Beabadoobee has released her brand-new single and video “Talk” alongside the announcement of her upcoming sophomore studio album Beatopia (pronounced Bay-A-Toe-Pee-Uh). You can see her live at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin on May 24-25 in support of Halsey’s Love and Power Tour.
Take a listen here.
10Corey Kent – “Wild as Her”
Emerging Country music artist, Corey Kent, has landed the #1 spot on Apple Music’s Country Streaming Chart with his recently released single, “Wild as Her.”
Take a listen here.