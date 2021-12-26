Everyone is ready to celebrate 2022 like it’s 1999 after two years of being shut in. Here are five places to party with music and dancing, food and drink. Put on your sparkly clothes, make a reservation, and get ready to toast at midnight with a glass of champagne and a round of Auld Lang Syne. Yes, we’ll take a cup o’ kindness yet for auld lang syne!
1New Year’s Eve Party with Mixtape at Hop Springs
Hop Springs
6790 John Bragg Highway
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Facebook: Mixtape
Time: 7:00 p.m. until 12:30 p.m.
General Admission: $50
Mixtape is the 1980s tribute band that knows how to get the party started. Come celebrate New Year’s Eve with this always a sell-out band. Only 200 guests will be allowed to the limited capacity event. Tickets come with free parking and a champagne toast at midnight. A DJ will get things started at 7:00 p.m., and Mixtape will take the stage at 9:00 p.m. Food trucks will be on premises and all food and drinks on premises must be purchased at Hop Springs. Reserve your place here, now!
2New Year’s Eve with Staticpop and Backlit
Season of Murfreesboro Restaurant and Lounge
Clarion Hotel
2227 Old Fort Parkway
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Website: Clarion New Year’s
615-895-5471
Time: 7:00 p.m. until 12:30 p.m. and beyond
Tickets: Individual $75, Couple $120
Only 150 tickets will be sold to this New Year’s Eve event. Two bands, Staticpop and Backlit, will take turns playing from two different stages beginning at 7:00 p.m. and running until 12:30 p.m. After midnight a dance party will keep the party going with a DJ. Tickets include delicious food catered by Chef Raymond, five and a half hours of live music by TWO bands, a champagne toast at midnight, DJ after-show party, and party favors.
3Shimmer and Shine: Midnight MasKuerade New Year’s Eve Party
Doubletree Hotel by Hilton
1850 Old Fort Parkway
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Website: Shimmer and Shine Tickets
Time: 9:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.
Tickets: $60 individual to $750 table of 10
The Pyramid Foundation is bringing back their annual New Year’s Eve party. Dress to impress and come shine a light on mental health. Put on your sparkling cocktail dress and your freshest dapper suit and come dance the night away. They are bringing back DJ Bomshell Boogie – all the way from Atlanta – to rock the house down! Pyramid Foundation of Tennessee is a non-profit, 501(c) 3 organization. Ticket includes food, a champagne toast, red carpet photos, a cash bar, and a really good time! Support a good cause and party with a purpose.
4Mayday Gatsby New Year’s Eve Party
Mayday Brewery
521 Old Salem Road
Murfreeboro, Tennessee
Facebook: Mayday Gatsby Party
Time: 9:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Tickets: $20 in advance, $30 at the door
Get dressed up in your best zoot suit or flapper dress from the 1920s and party with Ozzy and crew, as only they know how to do. Food truck and live DJ. Tap Room open to try their newest brews.
5New Year’s Eve Bash at Walnut House
Walnut House
116 North Walnut Street
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Facebook: Fundraiser of Endure Athletics
Time: 9:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.
Tickets: $150
This is THE New Year’s Eve event of the year! Benefiting Endure Athletics, this event is for everyone. Get out of your PJs, dress up in your cocktail attire and celebrate the New Year in THREE time zones. On the first floor, there will be live music and cocktails, on the second floor there will be a DJ and dancing fun, while outside there will be a heated cigar bar. Sponsors will have a designated VIP bar with casino games and private seating. Free valet parking, four drink tickets, and light appetizers are included in the ticket price. Balloon drop at midnight!