3 Shimmer and Shine: Midnight MasKuerade New Year’s Eve Party

Doubletree Hotel by Hilton

1850 Old Fort Parkway

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Website: Shimmer and Shine Tickets

Time: 9:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.

Tickets: $60 individual to $750 table of 10

The Pyramid Foundation is bringing back their annual New Year’s Eve party. Dress to impress and come shine a light on mental health. Put on your sparkling cocktail dress and your freshest dapper suit and come dance the night away. They are bringing back DJ Bomshell Boogie – all the way from Atlanta – to rock the house down! Pyramid Foundation of Tennessee is a non-profit, 501(c) 3 organization. Ticket includes food, a champagne toast, red carpet photos, a cash bar, and a really good time! Support a good cause and party with a purpose.