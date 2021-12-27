3pm
Close Parking Spaces on 7th Avenue North from Jefferson Street to Harrison Street (REMOVE CONES on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 6pm)
Close Parking Spaces on 6th Avenue North from Harrison Street to Jefferson Street (REMOVE CONES on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 by 6pm)
Close 7th Avenue North from Jefferson Street to Harrison (REOPEN on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 by 6pm)
Close 6th Avenue North from Harrison Street to Jefferson Street (REOPEN on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 by 6pm)
Close Jackson Street from 6th Avenue North to 7th Avenue North (REOPEN on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 by 6pm)
Close Junior Gilliam Way from Rep. John Lewis Way to 6th Avenue North (REOPEN on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 by 6pm
Close 4th Avenue North (North of Harrison Street to Stadium Roundabout) (REOPEN Wednesday, January 5, 2022 by 6pm)
Close Sidewalks on 7th Avenue North (Jefferson Street to Harrison Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Wednesday, January 5, 2022 by 6pm)
Close Sidewalks on 6th Avenue North (Harrison Street to Jefferson Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Wednesday, January 5, 2022 by 6pm)
Close Sidewalks on Jackson Street (7th Avenue North to 6th Avenue North) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Wednesday, January 5, 2022 by 6pm)
Close Northside Sidewalks on Harrison Street (7th Avenue North to 6th Avenue North) — closed for set-up as needed (REOPEN Wednesday, January 5, 2022 by 6pm)
Close Southside Sidewalks on Jefferson Street (7th Avenue North to 6th Avenue North) — closed for set-up as needed (REOPEN Monday, January 3, 2022 by 6pm)
Close Sidewalks on Junior Gilliam Way (Rep. John Lewis Way to 6th Avenue) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Wednesday, January 5, 2022 by 6pm)
Close Sidewalks on 4th Avenue North (North of Harrison Street to Stadium Roundabout) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Wednesday, January 5, 2022 by 6pm)
6am
Close Harrison Street from 6th Avenue North to Rep. John Lewis Way (REOPEN on Monday, January 3, 2022 by 6pm)
Close Harrison Street from 7th Avenue North to 6th Avenue North (REOPEN on Monday, January 3, 2022 by 6pm)
Close Harrison Street from 8th Avenue North to 7th Avenue North (REOPEN on Monday, January 3, 2022 by 6pm)
Close 6th Avenue North from James Robertson Parkway to Harrison Street (REOPEN on Monday, January 3, 2022 by 6pm)
Close 7th Avenue North from James Robertson Parkway to Harrison Street (REOPEN on Monday, January 3, 2022 by 6pm)
Close Sidewalks on Harrison Street (Rep. John Lewis Way to 6th Avenue North) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, January 3, 2022 by 6pm)
Close Southside Sidewalks on Harrison Street (7th Avenue North to 6th Avenue North) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, January 3, 2022 by 6pm)
Close Sidewalks on Harrison Street (8th Avenue North to 7th Avenue North) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, January 3, 2022 by 6pm)
Close Sidewalks on Rep. John Lewis Way (James Robertson Parkway to Jefferson Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, January 3, 2022 by 6pm)
Close Sidewalks on 6th Avenue North (James Robertson Parkway to Harrison Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, January 3, 2022 by 6pm)
Close Sidewalks on 7th Avenue North (James Robertson Parkway to Harrison Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, January 3, 2022 by 6pm)
Close Sidewalks on 8th Avenue North (Harrison Street to Jefferson Street — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Sunday, January 2, 2022 by 5pm)
5am
Close north-bound lane of Rep, John Lewis Way (Harrison Street to Junior Gilliam Way) (REOPEN Monday, January 3, 2022 by 6pm)
Reroute center lane of Rep. John Lewis Way from Harrison Street to Junior Gilliam Way to north-bound one-way traffic (REOPEN by Monday, January 3, 2022 by 6pm) — Place 50 orange cones at NE corner of Rep. John Lewis Way and Harrison Street and 50 orange cones at SE corner of Junior Gilliam Way and Rep. John Lewis Way.
5pm
Bag all meters on 8th Avenue (James Robertson Parkway to Commerce Street) — NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS Saturday, January 1, 2022)
Bag all meters on Rep. John Lewis Way (Jefferson Street to Commerce Street) — NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS Saturday, January 1, 2022)
Bag all meters on Commerce Street (8th Avenue to 5th Avenue) — NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS Saturday, January 1, 2022)
Cover all “NO PARKING 6AM to 6PM”, “LOADING ZONE”, “PARKING BY PERMIT ONLY” or “NO PARKING” signs on 8th Avenue (Commerce Street to James Robertson Parkway) — NO PARKING (through Saturday, January 1, 2022) (REMOVE COVERS Saturday, January 1, 2022)
Cover all “NO PARKING 6AM to 6PM”, “LOADING ZONE”, “PARKING BY PERMIT ONLY” or “NO PARKING” signs on Rep. John Lewis Way (Commerce Street to James Robertson Parkway) — NO PARKING (through Saturday, January 1, 2022) (REMOVE COVERS Saturday, January 1, 2022)
Cover all “NO PARKING 6AM to 6PM”, “LOADING ZONE”, “PARKING BY PERMIT ONLY” or “NO PARKING” signs on Commerce Street (8th Avenue to Rep. John Lewis Way) — NO PARKING (through Saturday, January 1, 2022) (REMOVE COVERS Saturday, January 1, 2022)
Cover all “NO PARKING 6AM to 6PM”, “LOADING ZONE”, “PARKING BY PERMIT ONLY” or “NO PARKING” signs on James Robertson Parkway (8th Avenue to Rep. John Lewis Way) — NO PARKING (through Saturday, January 1, 2022) REMOVE COVERS Saturday, January 1, 2022)
5am
Close Rep, John Lewis Way (Harrison Street to Junior Gilliam Way) (REOPEN Monday, January 3, 2022 by 6pm)
Close Rep. John Lewis Way (James Robertson Parkway to Harrison Street) (REOPEN Saturday, January 1, 2022 by 2am)
Close Harrison Street (4th Avenue to Rep John Lewis Way) (REOPEN Saturday, January 1, 2022 by 2am)
Close Parking Lane on James Robertson Parkway (4th Avenue to 8th Avenue) — NO PARKING (REMOVE CONES Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 6am)
Close Sidewalks on Jefferson Street (3rd Avenue North to 6th Avenue North) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Saturday, January 1, 2022 by 6am)
Close Northside Sidewalks on Jefferson Street (6th Avenue North to 7th Avenue North) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Saturday, January 1, 2022 by 6am)
Close Sidewalks on Jefferson Street (7th Avenue North to 8th Avenue North) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Saturday, January 1, 2022 by 6am)
Close Sidewalks on Harrison Street (Rep. John Lewis Way to 3rd Avenue North) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Saturday, January 1, 2022 by 6am)
Close Sidewalks on James Robertson Parkway (3rd Avenue North to 8th Avenue North) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Saturday, January 1, 2022 by 6am)
Close Sidewalks on Junior Gilliam Way (3rd Avenue North to Rep John Lewis Way) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Saturday, January 1, 2022 by 6am)
Close Sidewalks on 3rd Avenue North (James Robertson Parkway to Jefferson Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Saturday, January 1, 2022 by 6am)
Close Sidewalks on 4th Avenue North (3rd Avenue North to Harrison Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Saturday, January 1, 2022 by 6am)
Close Sidewalks on 4th Avenue North (Junior Gilliam Way to Jefferson Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Saturday, January 1, 2022 by 6am)
Close Sidewalks on 8th Avenue North (James Robertson Parkway to Harrison Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Saturday, January 1, 2022 by 6am)
7am
Close 10th Circle North (Charlotte Avenue to Rosa L. Parks Boulevard) (REOPEN Saturday, January 1, 2022 by 2am)
Close Gay Street (James Robertson Parkway to 10th Circle North) (REOPEN Saturday, January 1, 2022 by 2am)
Close Jo Johnston Avenue (10th Avenue North to 10th Circle North) (REOPEN Saturday, January 1, 2022 by 2am)
Close Sidewalks on 10th Circle North (Charlotte Avenue to Rosa L. Parks Boulevard) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Saturday, January 1, 2022 by 2am)
Close Sidewalks on Gay Street (James Robertson Parkway to 10th Circle North) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Saturday, January 1, 2022 by 2am)
Close Sidewalks on Jo Johnston Avenue (10th Avenue North to 10th Circle North) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Saturday, January 1, 2022 by 2am)
8am
Close 6th Avenue Horseshoe around Tennessee State Capitol from Charlotte Avenue to Charlotte Avenue (REOPEN Saturday, January 1, 2022 by 4am)
Close Tennessee State Capitol Private Access Drive (REOPEN Saturday, January 1, 2022 by 4am)
Close Tennessee State Capitol Permit Parking Area (REOPEN Saturday, January 1, 2022 by 4am)
4pm
Close Junior Gilliam Way (3rd Avenue to Rep. John Lewis Way) (REOPEN Saturday, January 1, 2022 by 2am)
Close Rep John Lewis Way (Jefferson Street to Junior Gilliam Way) (REOPEN Saturday, January 1, 2022 by 2am)
Close 4th Avenue (At Junior Gilliam Way – Must Exit to Jefferson Street) (REOPEN Saturday, January 1, 2022 by 2am)
TBD
Close James Robertson Parkway during fireworks At MNPD Discretion