From TN State Parks
Spring flowers are in full display in many of our parks and natural areas during April and May. Here are a few of State Naturalist Randy Hedgepath’s favorite places to enjoy them and some suggestions on where to spend the night.
1Standing Stone State Park
Walk the Lake Trail or the paved road upstream of Overton Lodge at Standing Stone State Park to enjoy a wonderful and easily accessible display. Book one of the WPA-constructed rustic cabins that recently received complete kitchen and bathroom upgrades, along with new windows, sleek appliances, and comfortable furnishings.
2Short Springs State Natural Area
The area below Machine Falls at Short Springs State Natural Area has one of the most diverse and abundant wildflower displays anywhere. Book a cabin or campsite by the lake at Tims Ford State Park, 30 minutes south of Short Springs State Natural Area.
3Frozen Head State Park
Just about any trail at Frozen Head State Park and Natural Area is good for wildflowers during Spring. Frozen Head offers three camping experiences including rustic camping at Big Cove Campground, primitive camping at Flat Fork Campground, and backcountry camping at one of nine sites.
4Norris Dam State Park
The TVA River Bluff Trail near Norris Dam State Park is a great area for observing a large variety of wildflowers in a small area. The park even offers guided wildflower hikes during late March and early April. Check out the park’s upcoming events calendar for more information. Cabins and campsites are available for overnight stays.
5Cumberland Trail State Scenic Trail
Black Mountain section of the Cumberland Trail is a great spot for wildflower viewing and usually a few days later to bloom than the others mentioned. Cumberland Mountain State Park, located 15 minutes from Black Mountain, offers cabins to accommodate groups of all sizes and a campground.
