Well boys and girls, after weekends of frost, storms and rains, we are getting Mother Nature to say she is sorry this weekend!

We are watching Sunday’s storm timing. There is another cold front moving in and it will bring rains and storms Sunday afternoon/evening through Monday to our area.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 10 mph.