4-year-old Girl Suffers Severe Injuries in Pit Bull Attack

A 4-year-old suffered severe injuries when attacked by a pit bull dog Thursday at her Rutherford County home, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputy reported.

The girl was treated by Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services paramedics before being taken to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital and flown by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, Deputy Lauren Horne reported.

She was unsupervised in the back yard when her mother, Candy Tittle, heard her scream for help. The mother saw the dog attacking her daughter.

It was unclear how the dog got out of the kennel.

Horne charged Tittle with aggravated child abuse/neglect. She is being held on $120,000 bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set Tuesday in General Sessions Court.