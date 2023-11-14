Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital Earns ‘A’ Safety Rating from The Leapfrog Group

Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital (VWCH) has been awarded an “A” Hospital Safety Grade by The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit upholding the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. This national recognition showcases the hospital’s commitment to safeguarding patients from preventable harm and common medical errors.

“Our team is continuously working to enhance the quality and safety of the care we deliver to patients each and every day,” said Scott McCarver, president of VWCH. “Our focus is on reinforcing safety and quality best practices that foster a culture of continuous learning for our providers and clinical staff.”

The Leapfrog Safety Grade relies on 30 national performance metrics, encompassing medical errors, accidents, injuries, infections, and the hospital systems in place to mitigate these issues.

“Earning an ‘A’ grade means VWCH made a true commitment to put their patients first,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We congratulate the leadership, board, clinicians, staff and volunteers that all had a role to play in this achievement.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades are peer-reviewed and updated twice annually in the fall and spring. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade was created with the intent of helping patients easily and confidently decide where to receive care.

“I would like to congratulate all of the VWCH staff and leadership on this achievement and recognize their dedication to the communities they serve,” shared Travis Capers, president of Vanderbilt Regional Community Hospitals.

To see the VWCH’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook and via its newsletter.

As part of the Vanderbilt Health community of hospitals and clinics, VWCH provides a range of inpatient and outpatient medical and surgical services. To learn more about VWCH and its services visit vanderbiltwilsoncountyhospital .com or visit us on Facebook.

About Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) is the largest comprehensive research, teaching and patient care health system in the Mid-South region, with the highest ranked adult and children’s hospitals in the Southeast by U.S. News & World Report. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, VUMC sees over 3 million patient visits per year in over 180 ambulatory locations, performs 79,000 surgical operations and discharges 78,000 inpatients from its main-campus adult, children’s, psychiatric and rehabilitation hospitals and three regional community hospitals. The Medical Center is the largest non-governmental employer of Middle Tennesseans, with nearly 40,000 staff, including more than 3,000 physicians, advanced practice nurses and scientists appointed to the Vanderbilt University faculty. For more information and the latest news follow VUMC on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and in the VUMC Reporter.