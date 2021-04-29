Over the past year, many of us have been home more than usual, many of us even transitioned to working from home. One of the upsides of being home more is all the extra time with our furry best friends.
However, as COVID-19 vaccines become more available and people settle into a “new normal,” you are probably finding yourself out and about more, perhaps you’ve even returned to your office either part or full time. After being more available to your pet throughout the day, your absence may cause your dog to experience separation anxiety. Your dog may express this anxiety in a number of ways including destructive behavior (tearing up furniture), attempting to escape (potentially harming themselves), excessive barking and excessive licking or chewing when alone. These are just a few of the ways your dog may communicate with you that they are anxious and stressed.
You can help your dog through this transition period by easing their anxiety with some natural products found at Three Dog Bakery. Check out these three products to help calm and relax your dog and give you peace of mind when you’re away.
1Chill Out Calming Hemp Chews by Super Snouts
We love Super Snouts products because their products are formulated and approved by veterinarians for pets and organically farmed on Kentucky family farms. They employ a leading pharmaceutical engineer and a veterinarian who is an expert on the pet endocannabinoid system.
These chews are grain and gluten free and great for dogs of all sizes.
Depending on your dog’s metabolism, these chews could take anywhere from a few minutes to 20-30 minutes to begin to take effect. If you’re heading out for the day, these are a great option to give your dog to help calm their separation anxiety.
2Elderberry Sticks by Colorado Hemp Honey
The following two products are from Colorado Hemp Honey, a favorite of ours. Colorado Hemp Honey products are a combination of pure, raw honey, full spectrum hemp extract and organic essential oils. CBD and other phytocannabinoids are naturally-occurring in full-spectrum hemp extract, but Colorado Hemp Honey is more than just CBD: it is also full of naturally occurring enzymes, omegas 3 & 6 and terpenes.
With just three ingredients per stick (raw wildflower honey, black elderberry extract and full-spectrum hemp extract), the Elderberry Sticks are a great natural way to help soothe your dog’s anxiety.
These single serving sticks are super convenient and perfect to take when traveling, hiking, camping and more.
3Raw Relief Jar by Colorado Hemp Honey
