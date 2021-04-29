Over the past year, many of us have been home more than usual, many of us even transitioned to working from home. One of the upsides of being home more is all the extra time with our furry best friends.

However, as COVID-19 vaccines become more available and people settle into a “new normal,” you are probably finding yourself out and about more, perhaps you’ve even returned to your office either part or full time. After being more available to your pet throughout the day, your absence may cause your dog to experience separation anxiety. Your dog may express this anxiety in a number of ways including destructive behavior (tearing up furniture), attempting to escape (potentially harming themselves), excessive barking and excessive licking or chewing when alone. These are just a few of the ways your dog may communicate with you that they are anxious and stressed.

You can help your dog through this transition period by easing their anxiety with some natural products found at Three Dog Bakery. Check out these three products to help calm and relax your dog and give you peace of mind when you’re away.