National Weather Service reports we will see heavy rainfall Thursday with gusty winds of 40 – 60 mph.

A few strong to severe storms are possible but severe weather is not expected at this time.

Live Weather Radar

Here’s a more detailed look at the weather forecast for Thursday through Sunday:

Thursday:

High near 78

Low around 53

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm.

Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday & Saturday

Highs in the mid 70s

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

Friday & Saturday look great with lots of sun during the day and clear evenings.

Saturday

High near 78

Low around 55

Sunday

High near 79

Low around 63