27 Vols Introduced As Part of #RockyTop24

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football welcomed 27 new members to the program as part of the #RockyTop24 signing class on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

The class includes 23 high school prospects and four college transfers. Eighteen of the 27 are slated to be early enrollees, who will participate in spring practice. Several of those are already on campus now going through Citrus Bowl workouts.

“I love the length and athleticism that we’ve added,” said head coach Josh Heupel , who signed his second straight top-15 class. “You look at what we’ve signed, obviously a point of emphasis was the line of scrimmage. We’ll continue to add really good players to our roster in that way, and then athleticism and length at the skill spots. They’re dynamic in the way that they play. I love the competitive makeup of this group. Some guys have already shown some leadership traits, and I’m excited to get to work with them whenever they get to campus.”

Eight members of the high school class hail from in-state, including 2023 Division I, Class 6A Mr. Football Boo Carter from Bradley Central High School in Chattanooga. Four-star defensive back Kaleb Beasley , ranked the No. 2 overall prospect in the state by On3, and four-star linebacker Edwin Spillman signed with the Vols via Nashville’s Lipscomb Academy.

In addition, five members of the class are from the state of Georgia highlighted by five-star wide receiver Mike Matthews of Parkview High School in Lilburn.

Tennessee signed five defensive linemen, including five-star standout Jordan Ross of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, ranked the No. 1 edge rusher in the nation by 247Sports.

Among the four college transfers is Notre Dame tight end Holden Staes , an Atlanta native who caught 15 passes for 176 yards and four touchdowns this season.

The Vols continue their preparations for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl with practices on Thursday and Friday before departing for Orlando on Dec. 26. Kickoff against No. 17 Iowa on New Year’s Day is 1 p.m. ET on ABC.

Source: UT Sports

