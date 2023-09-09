2023 Middle TN High School Football Scores – Week 4

Week four was filled with both big wins and one-point wins. Which side did your school end up on and who got the win? We have your full Midstate scoreboard below.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Cheatham County
Cheatham County Central 14 at White House Heritage 21
Mt. Pleasant 14 at Harpeth 10
East Robertson 49 at Sycamore 20
Davidson County
Antioch 0 at Oakland 49
Hillsboro 27 at Cane Ridge 7
Glencliff 0 at Nolensville 55
Centennial 35 at Lawson 0
Hendersonville 61 at Hunters Lane 0
John Overton 39 at McGavock 16
Liberty Creek 55 at Stratford 18
East Nashville 54 at Maplewood 0
Lipscomb 31 at Baylor 34
MBA 7 at CPA 22
PURE Academy 14 at Pearl Cohn 41
Knoxville Catholic 14 at Ensworth 38
Brentwood Academy 21 at Father Ryan 56
BGA 26 at Davidson Academy 43
FRA 69 at Goodpasture 7
Dickson County
Creek Wood High 21 at Montgomery Central 20
Gallatin 48 at Dickson County High 14
Maury County
Shelbyville 29 at Columbia Central 27
Lincoln Co. 14 at Spring Hill 12
Robertson County
Station Camp 33 at Springfield 34
Gordonsville 35 at Jo Byrns 6
Marshall Co. 37 at Greenbrier 0
Rutherford County
Blackman 28 at Summit 27
Eagleville 13 at Collinwood 38
La Vergne 7 at Page 38
Clarksville Academy 7 at Middle Tennessee Christian 42
Riverdale 32 at Germantown 41
Rockvale 34 at Stewarts Creek 26
Coffee Co. 0 at Siegel 21
Ravenwood 28 at Smyrna 6
Sumner County
Portland 0 at Beech 35
Westmoreland 48 at Jackson Co 7
Whites Creek 7 at White House 24
Pope John Paul II 40 at Webb School 7
Williamson County
Henry Co. 14 at Brentwood High 17
Richland 28 at Fairview 29
Independence 31 at Franklin 24
Friendship Christian 42 at Grace Christian 27
Wilson County
Wilson Central 20 at Green Hill 27
DeKalb Co. 20 at Watertown 10
Mt Juliet 53 at Warren Co. 13
Lebanon 41 at Cookeville 17