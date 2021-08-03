Detectives need help identifying the two women who are accused of stealing about $600 worth of perfume from Sephora The Avenue Murfreesboro on July 21, 2021.

The women entered the business and went straight to the perfume counter. They concealed the merchandise, and then walked out of the store without paying.

If you can help detectives identify these women, contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email tips to [email protected]