You can be on an HGTV show! HGTV is casting for couples or families who want to tackle the “ultimate spring cleaning.”
While the specific show is not named in the casting call, HGTV states the show includes “a cleaning expert, an organization expert and an interior designer to come clean, declutter, and beautify your house.”
In addition, the casting call states they are looking for families that could use some help with clearing and cleaning out. It went on to ask if you live in a cul-de-sac or street where neighbors come to hang out for block parties or yard sales.
You can visit the casting page here to complete an application. Or email [email protected] for more information.
