These were the most-read stories of 2019.
116 Arrested in Rutherford County Human Trafficking Sting
A two-day, undercover operation by several law enforcement agencies has resulted in the arrests of 16 men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors. Read More.
2Fact Team Investigates Fatal Crash at Car Wash
On Friday, June 21 at approximately 10:00 a.m., Murfreesboro Police Officers were dispatched to a car wash on South Church Street about a report of a serious injury crash. Read More.
35 Trending Men’s Haircuts
These 5 haircuts are among the most popular trends in men’s haircuts. Read More.
4Suspects Hide in Smyrna Store and Steal Over 5K in Merchandise
In September, suspects remained hidden in the Target Store in Smyrna until the store was closed. Read More.
5Murfreesboro Police Investigate Fatal Crash
On Saturday, July 20, 2019, at approximately 8:50 pm, Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to a serious injury crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in 2700 block of S. Rutherford Blvd. Read More.
6Multi-Agency Investigation into Overdose Death Results in Indictments
A joint investigation including Special Agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tactical Diversion Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration, and narcotics detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Murfreesboro Police Department, and Metro Nashville Police Department, resulted in the indictment of three Middle Tennessee men on drug-related charges. Read More.
7Three Locals Win Recent Lottery Drawings
In recent TN Lottery drawings, three Rutherford County residents have won big. Read More.
84 Haunted Places in Murfreesboro
here are a lot of ghostly residents living in Murfreesboro that people are just not going to talk about. Here are a few haunted places – some can be toured and others aren’t on any tour. Read More.
9Duluth Trading Co to Open First Tennessee Store
Duluth Trading Co, the lifestyle brand that specializes in high-quality solution-based casual wear and workwear, is opening its first Tennessee store in Franklin. Read More.
10O’Charley’s on Memorial Blvd to Close
O’Charleys, located at 1006 Memorial Blvd in Murfreesboro, is set to close in a few days. Sunday, March 24, is their last day of business. Read More.