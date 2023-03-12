10 Popular Songs by Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton is an American singer-songwriter known for his soulful and bluesy country music. Here are some of his most popular songs:

“Tennessee Whiskey” – This song was released in 2015 and became a massive hit, reaching the top 5 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It has since become one of Stapleton’s signature songs and has been covered by several other artists. “Broken Halos” – This song was released in 2017 and won the Grammy Award for Best Country Song. It reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and has been certified Platinum in the US. “Fire Away” – This song was released in 2016 and reached the top 20 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It has been praised for its powerful lyrics and emotional music video that raises awareness for mental health. “Whiskey and You” – This song was originally recorded by Tim McGraw in 2007 but became a hit for Stapleton when he released his version in 2015. It reached the top 40 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and has been certified Gold in the US. “Millionaire” – This song was released in 2018 and reached the top 30 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It features Stapleton’s signature soulful vocals and has been praised for its simplicity and authenticity. “Parachute” – This song was released in 2016 and reached the top 40 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It features Stapleton’s bluesy guitar work and has been praised for its clever wordplay. “Either Way” – This song was originally recorded by Lee Ann Womack in 2008 but became a hit for Stapleton when he included it on his debut solo album, “Traveller,” in 2015. It features Stapleton’s powerful vocals and has been praised for its emotional depth. “Nobody to Blame” – This song was released in 2016 and reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It features Stapleton’s raw, soulful vocals and has been praised for its catchy melody and relatable lyrics. “Starting Over” – This song was released in 2020 as the lead single from Stapleton’s album of the same name. It reached the top 20 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and has been certified Gold in the US. “Second One to Know” – This song was released in 2017 and features Stapleton’s signature bluesy guitar work and powerful vocals. It has been praised for its high-energy and driving rhythm.