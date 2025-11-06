10 Middle Tennessee Holiday Markets

Gifts made by local artists and crafts people are special because they are creative, unique and can be tailored to the individual who will receive the gift. They support the local economy.
Here are 10 upcoming craft and arts events offering lots of opportunities to find perfect gifts for friends and family.
November 6 through 8, 2025|
Montgomery Bell Art Show
Montgomery Bell Academy
4001 Harding Road
Nashville, Tennessee
Time: Thursday, 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Friday, 9:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Cost: FREE
This Nashville Art Show will feature nearly 50 artists displaying and selling their original creations in various media. Food and beverages will also be available.
November 7 and 8, 2025
Portland Country Christmas Craft Fair
First Baptist Church
106 North Broadway
Portland, Tennessee
Hours: Friday, 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Admission: FREE
First Baptist Church will host more than 80 crafters and vendors selling their handmade goods, including crafts, food items, boutique items and more.
November 8 and 9, 2025
Crafty Bastards
One City
8 City Boulevard
Nashville, Tennessee
Time: 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Admission: FREE
The Fall Edition of the Crafty Bastards Arts & Crafts Fair will feature more than 80 curated artisan vendors showing off their homemade goods, including home decor, clothing, pet products, and much more. Guests will enjoy craft cocktails, food truck fare, and other activities. There is a $3.00 parking charge.
November 8 and 9, 2025
Nashville Fall Craft Fair and Vendor Market
Cool Springs Galleria
1800 Galleria Boulevard
Franklin, Tennessee
Time: Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, noon to 6:00 p.m.
Admission: FREE
Get ready for a delightful autumn experience filled with local vendors, sweet treats, and endless gift inspiration!
November 14 through 16, 2025
Christmas Village
Nashville Fairgrounds
625 Smith Avenue
Nashville, Tennessee
Time: Friday, 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, noon to 6:00 p.m.
Cost: $10.00 to $15.00
This is one of the largest holiday markets with more than 260 merchants selling a wide variety of seasonal and gift items. All proceeds benefit the Vanderbilt Bill Wilkerson Center and Pi Beta Phi philanthropies.
November 15, 2025
Murfreesboro Craft Market
6790 John Bragg Highway
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Time: 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Cost: FREE
Murfreesboro Christmas Market will feature more than 100 vendors, including handmade artisans, boutique vendors, food vendors and more. It will also feature a petting zoo, kids activities and games, and much more.
November 15, 2025
Fall Maker’s Market
The Lake at Westhaven
101 Westhaven Avenue
Franklin, Tennessee
Time: 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Cost: FREE
Head to Franklin Makers Market for free, family-friendly holiday festivities around the Westhaven Lakefront! Complete with over 100 craft and artisan vendors selling holiday goods, tasty treats, a brunch cocktail bar, a visit from Santa, and much more!
Attendees can expect to find unique gifts and goods from a wide range of handcrafted home goods, jewelry, art, stationary, clothing, and health and beauty products.
NEW THIS YEAR – The Santa Paddle! Don your best Santa apparel and enjoy a festive paddle (paddle boards or kayaks approved) on Westhaven Lake. Proceeds directly benefit Friends of Willliamson County Animal Center.
November 22, 2025
Gallatin Christmas Harvest Craft Show
Tennessee Gallatin Civic Center
210 Albert Gallatin Avenue
Gallatin, Tennessee
Hours: Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Admission: $7.00 to $20.00
The Christmas Harvest Craft Show will feature local vendors, food and live music. Come start or finish your holiday shopping!
November 22 and 23, 2025
Centennial Holiday Craft Show
Centennial High School Campus
5050 Mallory Lane
Franklin, Tennessee
Hours: Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Admission: $7.00 to $20.00
Their 27th annual show features handcrafted items from more than 200 artisans from around the country. Early VIP shopping on Saturday begins at 8:00 a.m.
December 6, 2025
Hotcakes and Holly Pancake Breakfast and Holiday Market
Rotary Club of Murfreesboro
Middle Tennessee Christian School
100 MTCS Road
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Hours: 7:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
Admission: $8.00 for pancake breakfast The Rotary Club of Murfreesboro is hosting its 22nd Annual Hotcakes & Holly Pancake Breakfast. This holiday tradition will once again have a marketplace. The event will also offer local entertainment and a visit from Santa Clause and an opportunity to get a picture taken with he and one of his elves.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!