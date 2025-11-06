11/5/25: Clear Night in Rutherford County, Temp at 54 After Day High of 75.2

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 54°F. Winds are gentle at 3.2 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 75.2°F and dipped to a low of 46.6°F during the cooler early morning hours. The day was characterized by partly cloudy skies, with winds reaching up to 11.6 mph, though no precipitation occurred.

Tonight, expect continued clear skies with a cooling trend towards a low of 52.3°F. Wind speeds are projected to remain mild, peaking at just 3.9 mph. There is also zero chance of precipitation as the night progresses.

Residents are advised to plan for a chilly yet dry evening ahead.

Today’s Details

High
75°F
Low
47°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
60%
UV Index
4.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
54°F · feels 50°F
Sunrise
6:12am
Sunset
4:46pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 75°F 47°F Partly cloudy
Thursday 70°F 47°F Clear sky
Friday 72°F 51°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 72°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 60°F 34°F Drizzle: light
Monday 40°F 27°F Clear sky
Tuesday 50°F 25°F Overcast

