11/5/25: Clear Night in Rutherford County, Temp at 54 After Day High of 75.2

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 54°F. Winds are gentle at 3.2 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 75.2°F and dipped to a low of 46.6°F during the cooler early morning hours. The day was characterized by partly cloudy skies, with winds reaching up to 11.6 mph, though no precipitation occurred.

Tonight, expect continued clear skies with a cooling trend towards a low of 52.3°F. Wind speeds are projected to remain mild, peaking at just 3.9 mph. There is also zero chance of precipitation as the night progresses.

Residents are advised to plan for a chilly yet dry evening ahead.

Today’s Details High 75°F Low 47°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 60% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 54°F · feels 50°F Sunrise 6:12am Sunset 4:46pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 75°F 47°F Partly cloudy Thursday 70°F 47°F Clear sky Friday 72°F 51°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 72°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 60°F 34°F Drizzle: light Monday 40°F 27°F Clear sky Tuesday 50°F 25°F Overcast

