11/5/25: Clear Night in Rutherford County, Temp at 54 After Day High of 75.2

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 54°F. Winds are gentle at 3.2 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 75.2°F and dipped to a low of 46.6°F during the cooler early morning hours. The day was characterized by partly cloudy skies, with winds reaching up to 11.6 mph, though no precipitation occurred.
Tonight, expect continued clear skies with a cooling trend towards a low of 52.3°F. Wind speeds are projected to remain mild, peaking at just 3.9 mph. There is also zero chance of precipitation as the night progresses.
Residents are advised to plan for a chilly yet dry evening ahead.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|75°F
|47°F
|Partly cloudy
|Thursday
|70°F
|47°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|72°F
|51°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|72°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|60°F
|34°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|40°F
|27°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|50°F
|25°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
