OBITUARY: Jimmy R. ‘Jim’ Young

Jimmy R. “Jim” Young, 86, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2025. Jim was born on July 18, 1939 to the late Carlin and Alice Young.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Laura and brother Glenn Young.

Mr. Young was an educator teaching in Illinois and Florida.

He is survived by nephew Rick (Jo,) Young, nieces Renee (Bart) Roberts, and Regina (Jason) Kroll, great nieces Calli (Justin) Blackwell, Bella (Nick) Wolf, Mia Roberts, Ava Young, great nephews Bo Young and Jake Kroll, and great-great nephews Jude Blackwell and Slater Blackwell.

A graveside service to celebrate Jimmy will be held Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 1:30 PM at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Please send memorials to your favorite charity. There was love in Jim’s heart for all of you.

