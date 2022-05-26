One woman is behind bars today thanks to the La Vergne license plate reader system.

The Blue Sentinel LPR alerted officers to a vehicle entering the city that had been reported as stolen. The driver was later spotted backing the vehicle into a spot at the Kroger parking lot on Murfreesboro Road.

Officers were able to stop the driver, identified as Amy Vanhorn, and take her into custody. Vanhorn was taken to Rutherford County Detention Center and faces multiple charges including felony possession of a schedule I narcotics for resale, driving on a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and charges relating to the stolen vehicle.