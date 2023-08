Detectives are working a fraud case where a large sum of money was withdrawn on from a Redstone Federal Credit Union account using a fake Alabama ID on July 7.

Detectives would like to talk to a person of interest who was in the credit union at the time who may have knowledge or information to help solve the case.

If you know this person, please contact Detective Steven Vajcner at 629-201-5665 or email 0923@murfreesborotn.gov.