Winter Storm to Bring Ice and Snow to Middle Tennessee

A major winter storm is likely to affect Middle Tennessee early next week with a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow expected, reports National Weather Service (NWS).

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Sunday through early Tuesday for all of Middle Tennessee.

What to Expect:

Significant ice and snow accumulation is expected

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch possible.

Major travel impacts are likely, especially Monday and Tuesday

Daily Weather Breakdown:

*photos from NWS

1 of 2

Sunday

A chance of rain and sleet, mainly after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 35. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.

Sunday Night: Freezing rain and sleet. Low around 29. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New ice accumulation of around a 0.1 of an inch possible. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.

Monday

A chance of freezing rain and sleet before noon, then freezing rain and sleet, possibly mixed with snow. High near 32. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Snow, mainly before midnight. Low around 18. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. North northeast wind around 5 mph.

Local Weather Radar Here