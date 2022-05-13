They made it! The graduate in your life has worked hard to get to graduation day. Between the long nights of studying, taking the SATs or ACTs, prepping for graduation day, and attending post-graduation events – we know your grad is exhausted and deserves a day of relaxation. Here is why a gift card to A Moment’s Peace Salon and Day Spa is the perfect gift this graduation season for the graduate in your life.

It’s Restful

There is a lot of chaos that builds up to graduation day. Having some time to yourself to rest, unwind, and be pampered will help ease any stress that is associated with preparing for graduation—no studying, no calls, no running around to get ready – just pure relaxation.

Help Them to Feel Their Best

When stress is high, this can cause tense muscles, acne & blemishes, and a feeling of being overwhelmed. We have various services that address all of those problems. Massages will help to ease any muscle tension associated with stress, we offer a selection of facials to address a variety of skincare concerns and our overall atmosphere, professional staff, and attention to service detail will help to soothe the overall mood of your graduate.

Help Them to Look Their Best

Natural beauty is beautiful in and of itself, but we all like that little bit of extra to help us feel confident when it comes to milestone events where there will be lots of attention, people, and selfies. A Moment’s Peace offers hair services to ensure your grad’s hair is the perfect color, cut, and texture for their big day. In addition to mani-pedis to obtain the perfect nail color, VersaSpa sunless tanning for that flawless glow, and plenty of options for skincare to guarantee impeccable skin without a single filter.

They Deserve It

While we offer services to help prepare for the big day and address specific needs, we believe that the art of self-care is the greatest gift any individual can receive. Making it to graduation day takes literal years of effort, diligence, and perseverance. They deserve a day that is all about them. Give the gift of self-care to the graduate in your life, simply because they deserve it. We offer packages that range in services and price. From a couple of hours of pure pampering to an entire day of indulgent relaxation, we have something for everyone.

If you are interested in purchasing a gift card for an exceptional graduate in your life who deserves a day of being spoiled, visit A Moment’s Peace Website. Or stop in-store today at 9050 Carothers Pkwy Ste 108, Franklin, TN 37067. Our gift cards come already wrapped in our beautiful and elegant packaging that is sure to impress. We are proud of our community of graduates and wish them all success, happiness, and the reminder to always make self-care a priority in all of their future plans.