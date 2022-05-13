CMT and Sandbox Live, in partnership with The Judd family, together are presenting “NAOMI JUDD: A RIVER OF TIME CELEBRATION,” a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of country music icon Naomi Judd at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

A limited number of tickets are available to the general public. See here for more information.

The tribute will also premiere LIVE commercial-free on Sunday, May 15th at 6p/5c with an encore presentation at 10p/9c exclusively on CMT.

Hosted by Co-Anchor of ABC’s “Good Morning America” and close family friend, Robin Roberts, the public celebration will feature never-before-seen performances and collaborations, with special guests, appearances and messages from some of the biggest names in entertainment. Performers include Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Emmylou Harris & Allison Russell, Little Big Town and The Gaithers alongside special messages from Naomi’s closest friends and fans, including Bono, Morgan Freeman, Oprah Winfrey and Salma Hayek. Wynonna & Ashley Judd, Martina McBride and others will all make special appearances; Carly Pearce and Cody Alan will together serve as hosts for CMT, providing commentary throughout the night. Devoted husband and ‘Pop’ to the girls, Larry Strickland will be in attendance in loving memory of his wife, Naomi.

“NAOMI JUDD: A RIVER OF TIME CELEBRATION” is a co-production from CMT and Sandbox Live; Margaret Comeaux (CMT), Leslie Fram (CMT), Jason Owen (Sandbox) and Patrizia DiMaria (Ladypants Productions) are Executive Producers.