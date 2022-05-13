Enjoy today… Storms move back in by early morning. Not a total washout of a weekend ,m but if you are heading to the lake just make sure you keep an eye on the weather.

From the NWS:

Today A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.