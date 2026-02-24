What’s New on HBO Max March 2026

HBO Max kicks off March with a massive lineup of classic films, new originals, returning favorites, March Madness tournament coverage, and live sports including NHL on TNT, college basketball, U.S. Soccer, MLB season opener, and AEW wrestling. More Entertainment News
March 1
42nd Street
5 Centimeters Per Second
A Lost Lady
A Stolen Life (1946)
A Woman’s Face
Above Suspicion
All the President’s Men
Along the Great Divide
Angel’s Egg
Arrow in the Dust
Badman’s Country
Blair Witch
Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Call Me by Your Name
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Dance, Fools, Dance
Dancing Lady
Date Night
Date Night: Extended Edition
DTF St. Louis (HBO Original)
DTF St. Louis (With ASL) (HBO Original)
Ensign Pulver
Evan Almighty
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Flamingo Road
Gentleman Jim
Happy Death Day
Humoresque
In This Our Life
Jimmy the Gent
Juarez
Judy
Kid Galahad
Ladies They Talk About
Little Miss Sunshine
Lola Versus
Marked Woman
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
Memento
Men (2022)
Miss Pinkerton
Mr. Skeffington
Old Acquaintance
Paid
Parachute Jumper
Payment on Demand
Satan Met a Lady
Special Agent (1935)
Spider-Man (2002)
Spider-Man 2 (2004)
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Spring Breakers
Sunshine Cleaning
Susan and God
Sweet Bird of Youth
Swiss Army Man
That Certain Woman
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)
The Blair Witch Project
The Bride of Frankenstein
The Burning Hills
The Corn Is Green
The Damned Don’t Cry
The Fighting 69th
The Final Destination (2009)
The Greatest Showman
The Greatest Showman Sing-Along
The Old Maid
The Purchase Price
The Secret Bride
The Star
The Terminator
The Woman on Pier 13
The Women (1939)
The Young Guns (1956)
This Woman Is Dangerous
Three on a Match
Till We Meet Again
V for Vendetta
Valley of the Sun
Vengeance Valley
When Ladies Meet
Winter Meeting
March 2
Tournament of Champions VII (Food Network)
March 3
Bachelor Mansion Takeover, Season 1 (HGTV)
Wild Vacation Rentals, Season 1 (HGTV)
March 4
100 Day Dream Home, Season 7 (HGTV)
Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 8 (Discovery)
March 5
Feds, Season 2 (ID)
Flavortown Food Fight, Season 1 (Food Network)
Hunt for the Missing: Chicago, Season 1 (ID)
The World’s Tallest Man, Season 1 (TLC)
March 6
Fackham Hall
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 207 (HGTV)
Women’s Hell, Season 1 (HBO Original)
March 8
Asia (BBC)
Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 10 (TRVL)
Rooster, Season 1 (HBO Original)
March 10
120 Hours Behind Bars, Season 1 (Discovery)
Fukushima: A Nuclear Nightmare (HBO Original)
The Ultimate Baking Championship, Season 1 (Food Network)
March 12
Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew, Season 2
Save My Skin, Season 5 (TLC)
Work on the Wild Side, Season 2 (Animal Planet)
March 13
Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 53 (Food Network)
Mira: Life After Divorce, Season 1 (HBO Original)
March 14
The Kitchen, Season 40 (Food Network)
March 16
Born to Bowl (HBO Original)
Property Brothers: Under Pressure, Season 1 (HGTV)
March 17
Paranormal Revenge, Season 1 (TRVL)
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: What Happened to Nancy Guthrie? (CNN Original)
March 18
7 Little Johnstons, Season 17 (TLC)
March 19
Assassination in the Valley of the Kings (Discovery)
Colosio: Political Assassination (HBO Original)
March 20
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 252 (HGTV)
March 21
The Pioneer Woman, Season 40 (Food Network)
March 22
Girl Meets Farm, Season 15 (Food Network)
Iyanu, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)
The Comeback, Season 3 (HBO Original)
March 24
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: The Rise of Christian Nationalism (CNN Original)
March 25
Moonshiners True Crime & Shine, Specials (Discovery)
March 26
Boom Box: Beats and Betrayal
Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 13 (Discovery)
March 27
From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (Lionsgate)
Privileges, Season 1 (HBO Original)
March 30
The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper: 50 Years of Apple (CNN Original)
March 31
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Immigration Crackdown: A Year of Enforcement (CNN Original)
MARCH MADNESS
March 17
First Four, TBD
March 18
First Four, TBD
March 19
Round 1, TBD
March 20
Round 1, TBD
March 21
Round 2, TBD
March 22
Round 2, TBD
March 26
Sweet 16, TBD
March 27
Sweet 16, TBD
March 28
Elite Eight, TBD
LIVE SPORTS & PAY-PER-VIEW
March 1
NHL on TNT: Vegas vs Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Women’s Big East – Connecticut vs St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.
SheBelieves Cup: Canada vs Colombia, 2 p.m.
SheBelieves Cup: USWNT vs Argentina, 5 p.m.
March 2
Unrivaled Semifinals, 7:30 p.m. & 8:45 p.m.
March 3
NHL on TNT: Florida vs New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Men’s Big East – Seton Hall vs Xavier, 7 p.m.
NHL on TNT: Tampa Bay vs Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
March 4
SheBelieves Cup: Argentina vs Colombia, 3:30 p.m.
SheBelieves Cup: USWNT vs Canada, 6:30 p.m.
AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
Unrivaled Finals, 9:30 p.m.
March 7
Men’s Big East – Xavier vs Villanova, 12 p.m.
SheBelieves Cup: Argentina vs Canada, 12:30 p.m.
Men’s Big 12 – Cincinnati vs TCU, 2 p.m.
SheBelieves Cup: USWNT vs Colombia, 3:30 p.m.
Men’s Big East – Providence vs Georgetown, 8 p.m.
AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
March 8
NHL on TNT: Minnesota vs Colorado, 2 p.m.
NHL on TNT: Boston vs Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
March 10
NHL on TNT: NY Islanders vs St Louis, 7:30 p.m.
NHL on TNT: Edmonton vs Colorado, 10 p.m.
March 11
NHL on TNT: Washington vs Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
March 14
AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
AEW Collision – Countdown to Revolution 2026, 10 p.m.
March 15
NHL on TNT: Toronto vs Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
AEW Revolution: Zero Hour, 7 p.m.
AEW PPV Revolution, 8 p.m.
March 17
NHL on TNT: Minnesota vs Colorado, 7:30 p.m.
NHL on TNT: Tampa Bay vs Seattle, 10 p.m.
March 18
NHL on TNT: New Jersey vs NY Rangers, 7 p.m.
AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
NHL on TNT: Dallas vs Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
March 20
All Out 2025 pay-per-view joins archives
March 21
AEW Collision – Slam Dunk Saturday 2026, 11 p.m.
March 22
AEW Collision – Slam Dunk Sunday 2026, 11 p.m.
March 24
NHL on TNT: Minnesota vs Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
March 25
NHL on TNT: NY Rangers vs Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
March 27
New challengers emerge for MJF’s World Championship as AEW Dynamite and Rampage from 2023 join the HBO MAX archives.
March 28
USMNT vs Belgium, 3:30 p.m.
AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
March 31
USMNT vs Portugal, 7 p.m.
MLB Season Opener – NY Yankees vs Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
