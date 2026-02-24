Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Riverdale High Student Facing Charges After Gun Discovered At School

Riverdale High Student Facing Charges After Gun Discovered At School

Charges are pending against a 17-year-old Riverdale High School student who brought a handgun to school Tuesday morning, the school resource officers said.

The handgun was confiscated from the student after he passed through the weapons detection system and the system alerted.

School administrators found the 9mm handgun inside the student’s jacket pocket. Administrators showed SRO Matt King the gun.

King detained the student and read him his rights with SRO Christopher Golden present.

The student was taken to the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center where charges are pending.

Rutherford County Schools Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan said the situation was resolved without incident and the student did not indicate any threats against anyone at the school.

“We know these situations alarm parents, and that’s one reason we insisted on deploying a weapons detection system at every school this year,” Sullivan said. “We are grateful the system is in place to stop weapons from entering our schools.”

The student will be expelled from school under the zero tolerance policy.

