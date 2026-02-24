Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Williamson County

Photo Submitted by WCSO

At approximately 11:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a small aircraft that departed from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and made an emergency landing in the area of McKee Padilla Road.

The aircraft was quickly located by WCSO Air-One Pilot, Lieutenant Justin Long, who
confirmed there was one occupant on board. The pilot landed the aircraft safely and reported no injuries.

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on scene assisting and ensuring the area
remains secure. WCSO asks everyone to please avoid the area while deputies and emergency personnel assist.

Click for More News

