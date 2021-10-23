That wafting fragrance of the rose garden? Terpenes. The aroma of a fresh-cut orange? Terpenes. In fact, terpenes are one of the most basic building blocks of nature, responsible for the powerful scents and essential oils that restore and refresh us.
The hemp plant produces a particularly diverse and abundant array of terpenes. Contrary to popular assumption, CBD or THC is not responsible for the pungent and complex scents associated with cannabis. Rather, that scent is produced by terpenes.
What Do Terpenes Do?
Terpenes are used by plants as a chemical communication mechanism, attracting pollinators and deterring pests and the growth of bacteria. These terpenes can also have a beneficial effect on human health, as discussed below.
Common Terpenes
The following are some of the most common types of terpenes included in Tennessee Farmaceuticals botanical tinctures. At Tennessee Farmaceuticals, every 1 oz bottle is third-party tested and verified to include 100 mg of natural terpenes.
Beta-Caryophyllene
- Common in spice plants like cumin and black pepper
- Has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties that may help relieve aches and pains caused by inflammation
- Directly activates CB2 cannabinoid receptors
Get it in Relief, Calm, and Sleep botanical Tinctures.
Beta Pinene
- Produced by conifers like pine trees and many flowering plants
- May have pain-blunting effects
Get it in Relief.
Limonene
- Primary terpene in the essential oils of oranges and other citrus fruits
- Antibiotic properties
- May have scientific support for use as an analgesia, reducing inflammation, and calming an anxious mind
Linalool
- Found in lavender, rose and basil
- Believed to reduce anxiety
- Found to reduce mouse mobility in ambient air
- May be superior to menthol as a topical anesthetic
Get it in Sleep.
Why Choose Tennessee Farmaceuticals?
According to Tennessee Farmaceuticals, “Terpenes have long been cleanly isolated within the pure essential oils of many different natural plants. We source only premium, steam-distilled natural terpenes.”
The team applies their extensive scientific knowledge of the therapeutic profiles naturally found in cannabis in order to formulate proprietary terpene blends that supplement their broad- and full-spectrum oils. This process ensures results are predictable and their intended effects and flavors are maximized.
With Tennessee Farmaceuticals, you can trust that:
- All hemp is sustainably grown with organic components
- No animal testing is used in the process
- All products are third-party tested
- GMP + ISO Compliant
Tennessee Farmaceuticals currently offers three quality CBD products:
