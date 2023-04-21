Weekend Weather 4-21-23-2023 Storms, Winds, Possible Frost

Another wild weekend is on tap, with storms, some strong and possibly severe, and gusty winds, and cooling temperatures. We will monitor closely Sunday the chance of patchy frost or even a slight freeze for some areas as most planting has begun or is done.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Friday A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Low around 49. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday A 10 percent chance of showers before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.