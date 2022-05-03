We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service Nashville TN
308 AM CDT Tue May 3 2022

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000-
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-
Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-
Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee-
Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Some strong to severe thunderstorms may be possible late
this afternoon and evening across most of Middle Tennessee.
Main concerns with any strong to severe thunderstorms that
develop will be gusty to damaging winds and large hail.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday.

Some strong to severe thunderstorms may be possible as
Thursday night progresses across Middle Tennessee, especially
locations around and west of I-65 Corridor. Main concerns with
any strong to severe thunderstorms that develop will be gusty
to damaging winds and large hail.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information
about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all
local, state, and CDC guidelines.

$$
Spotter Thunderstorm Reporting Criteria...
Tornado
Funnel Cloud
Flooding
Hail >= 1/2 Inch
Winds > 50 MPH(Measured)
Structural Damage
Trees or Power Lines Down
Today
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. West southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday
A slight chance of showers between 2pm and 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.





        



        

    
