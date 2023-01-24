WEATHER ALERT1-24-25,2023 Wind Advisory, Rain, Cold

Wind Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 438 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-251200- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0003.230125T0300Z-230125T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 438 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 3 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A mix of occasional light rain and light snow showers are possible across Middle Tennessee from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. night. Light snow accumulations up to 1 inch are possible on the Cumberland Plateau, but little or no snow accumulations are expected elsewhere.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Tonight Rain likely with a chance of sprinkles before midnight, then rain, mainly between midnight and 5am. Low around 42. Windy, with an east-northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly between 10am and 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to near 51 by 9am, then falling to around 43 during the remainder of the day. Windy, with a south-southwest wind 25 to 30 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.