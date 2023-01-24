Charlie Patel Honored by City Schools Foundation

Charlie Patel joins an elite group of civic leaders to be honored by The City Schools Foundation for their support of public education at the 16th Annual Excellence in Education Celebration on April 15, 2023.

With a degree in electronics and telecommunications engineering, Charlie began his first business venture in Murfreesboro in 1996. Since that time, Charlie has expanded his business to include retail, land development, hotel investments and fast-food franchises.

Charlie and his family are known for their philanthropy and support of local charities. As a board member for six years with The City Schools Foundation, Charlie played an integral part of the success of the Foundation. Additionally, Charlie and his team at Stones River Total Beverage have been a key supporter of Charity Circle, Wine Around the Square, Discovery Center, Boys and Girls Club, Murfreesboro Symphony and the list continues.

“Charlie is an unassuming business leader in our community. He gives his time and talent to serve without fail,” says David Scott, Chairman of The City Schools Foundation. “We are thrilled to honor him, his work, his philanthropic mindset and support of education at the upcoming celebration.”

Discover more about Murfreesboro City Schools staff and students throughout the event. The evening will feature the talents of select MCS musicians as well as MCS art teachers. Reservations for the Celebration are now available including individual tickets at $150 and sponsorships ranging from $750-$5,000. The Foundation has given over $97,000 in teacher grants and parity dollars to schools over the last four months which directly benefits students.

Join The City Schools Foundation board, Charlie and Bina Patel, and their family for an enjoyable evening at Copper Ridge Event Venue on April 15.

“The 16th annual Excellence in Education celebration is themed around Daffodils and Diamonds. It will be an enjoyable evening with good food and friends in a casual atmosphere,” says Stephanie Roach, event chair. “We are delighted that David and Shari Lynn opened the doors of Copper Ridge to us again this year.”

Former honorees include Doug Young, Collier Smith, Drs. Max and Mary Moss, John Floyd, Ed and Andrea Loughry, Tommy and Jeannie Bragg, Dr. Sidney and Elizabeth McPhee, Dr. Susan Andrews, John Hood, Rhea Seddon and “Hoot” Gibson, Gloria and Ted LaRoche, Joyce Taylor, and Bart Gordon.

The City Schools Foundation is a group of civic and business leaders banding together to benefit Murfreesboro City Schools’ pre-Kindergarten through sixth grade students. Trustees for The City Schools Foundation include: David Scott, Justin Burriss, Stephanie Roach, Kimberly Robertson, Vicki Eastham, Ellen Slicker, Andrew Young, Kathryn Layman, Essence Brisco, Joe Faiz, Eric Newell, James Calder, Kevin Pascoe, Robin Morgan and School Board Liaison Wes Ballard.

For additional information, please call Lisa Trail at 615-225-9381 or any member of the City Schools Foundation Trustees. Murfreesboro City Schools is a district of thirteen schools committed to the academic and personal success of each child.