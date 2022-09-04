WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Middle TN. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher totals are possible through Monday. On top of widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the last 24 hours, including several areas that have already received 4 to 7 inches, flash flooding is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday afternoon. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.

Flood Watch

Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 230 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-042000- /O.NEW.KOHX.FA.A.0005.220904T0730Z-220906T0000Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren- Including the cities of Hartsville, Franklin, Smithville, La Vergne, South Carthage, Altamont, Spencer, McEwen, Lewisburg, Smyrna, Ashland City, Allardt, Brentwood, Coalmont, McMinnville, Lebanon, Nashville, Carthage, Hendersonville, Dover, Tennessee Ridge, Springfield, Manchester, Shelbyville, Gainesboro, Gordonsville, Sparta, Tullahoma, Gallatin, Columbia, Hohenwald, Clarksville, Murfreesboro, Livingston, Byrdstown, Celina, Dickson, Cookeville, Waverly, Linden, Woodbury, Goodlettsville, Crossville, Erin, Lobelville, Kingston Springs, Jamestown, Mount Juliet, Centerville, New Johnsonville, and Lafayette 230 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher totals are possible through Monday. On top of widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the last 24 hours, including several areas that have already received 4 to 7 inches, flash flooding is possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

For your close to home forecast find your county here Today Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 84. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 70. South southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Labor Day Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.