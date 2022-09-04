Sunday, September 4, 2022
MTSU to Test Tornado Sirens on Labor Day

MTSU plans to test its tornado sirens on campus and at the Miller Coliseum Complex this Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5, at 11:20 a.m.

Though the university will be closed for the holiday, this will be a brief opportunity to ensure MTSU’s outdoor warning system is working as needed. No safety actions will be required.

If there’s hazardous weather near or approaching campus at the scheduled test time, however, the sirens won’t be tested.

The university notifies the campus and surrounding neighborhoods before these monthly tests. Tests are conducted on the first Monday of each month, even if the university’s closed for a holiday.

The campus community can prepare for emergency weather situations anytime by checking MTSU’s list of recommended shelter locations at http://tinyurl.com/MTSUTornadoShelters.

You also can make note of the siren-testing schedule by visiting http://mtsunews.com/tornado-siren-testing. Bookmark both sites!

What: MTSU Monthly Tornado Siren Test
When: Monday, Sept. 5
Where: Campuswide
Time: 11:20 a.m.

