Sunday, August 7, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeTennesseeWEATHER: 8-7-8,2022: Storms Continue
TennesseeWeather

WEATHER: 8-7-8,2022: Storms Continue

Clark Shelton
By Clark Shelton
0
110

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Nashville TN
219 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-080730-
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-
Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-
Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee-
Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
219 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

A few slow-moving storms could produce heavy rain leading to minor
localized flooding. In addition, a few storms could produce isolated
damaging wind gusts.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday.

A few slow-moving storms could produce heavy rain leading to minor
localized flooding each day through Wednesday. In addition, a few
storms could produce isolated damaging wind gusts through Wednesday.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 101. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 102. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.


    
                        














Previous articleMurfreesboro Police Investigating Stolen Vehicle with Kids Inside, Woman Detained
Next articleTRAFFIC: Lane Closures and Road Construction 8-7-11,2022



Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton



RELATED ARTICLES








	

		
LEAVE A REPLY 

                        

                            
                            
                            
Please enter your comment!

                        

                                
                                
                                
Please enter your name here

                            




                            
                            
                         



                            
                            
                          


 


	

	





                



                
Close To Home Events
 



                



                
Close To Home News
 



                
                                    

            

        

        
    
 


    

                

            














                





    

    DISCOVER


Local Living

News

Weather

Traffic

Sports

Opinion

Real Estate

Jobs

Obituaries





    

    ENGAGE












		
				
		

			

				

				

				

					

													
					

										
					
					
				

								
			

			
			
		

		




Follow Us










	
	









































	
	
		
	












































	
	
		
	

















































































	
	









































© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.