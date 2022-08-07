Murfreesboro Police Investigating Stolen Vehicle with Kids Inside, Woman Detained

A woman is in custody after stealing a Good Samaritan’s SUV with an 18-year-old and a minor child inside. The woman wrecked and hit a tree after the children confronted her around 2:35 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.

The woman is currently being interviewed by Criminal Investigations Division detectives. Charges are forthcoming.

The preliminary investigation shows the woman was traveling on I-24 and got off the Medical Center Pkwy. exit. She hit a curb, disabling the car she was driving, a Ford Focus. Two good Samaritan stopped to assist. The woman ended up driving away in one of the Good Samaritan’s vehicles, a gray Acura MDX SUV. She drove down Medical Center Pkwy. crashing into two vehicles. The woman was confronted by the 18-year-old and minor child, causing her to cross into the on-coming lane of traffic near Joe Knight Dr. and came to a stop after hitting a tree. She took off running.

A Murfreesboro Police Officer chased the woman on foot and was taken into custody with assistance from a Metro Nashville Police Department off-duty officer.

The Good Samaritan was reunited with her children, who were not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.