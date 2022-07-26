Tuesday, July 26, 2022
WEATHER: 7-26-27-2022 Steamy, Stormy, Flash Floods
TennesseeWeather

WEATHER: 7-26-27-2022 Steamy, Stormy, Flash Floods

Clark Shelton
By Clark Shelton
Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Nashville TN
214 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

214 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Scattered thunderstorms will form this afternoon and evening. Locally
heavy downpours could cause brief flash flooding. Also, a few storms
may be strong with gusty winds.

Heat Index values will be in the low 100s along and west of I-65 this
afternoon.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday.

Scattered thunderstorms with localized flash flooding
will be possible through the week.

A few storms may be severe each afternoon and evening through
Thursday. Localized damaging wind gusts will be the main concern.
Today
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 103. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. South southwest wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 11am and 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 103. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

















