Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Stevie Nicks Announces Fall Tour With Stop at Ascend Amphitheater

Donna Vissman
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks has announced the second leg of her highly anticipated 2022 tour. Local fans are in luck as there’s a stop in Nashville this fall.

On October 16, Nicks will perform at Ascend Amphitheater with singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton as supporting act.

Nicks shared on social media, “Here we go! I’m so excited to be back on the road and can’t wait to see everyone. Tickets for my fall tour with Vanessa Carlton go on sale this Friday, July 29 at 10 AM.”

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, July 29th at 10am on livenation.com.

Ascend Amphitheater is located at 310 1st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201.

