WEATHER 3-27-28-2023 Windy and Frosty

Watching for the possibility of strong storms again Friday, but, otherwise after this little cool snap, the week is shaping up like Early Spring.

Today Sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 43. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 61. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.