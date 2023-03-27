Gunman Who Wounded Two Women Fatally Shot Himself During Confrontation with MNPD Sergeant



From Metro Police March 24, 2023

A man who shot his ex-girlfriend and her mother this evening inside a residence at 5709 California Avenue committed suicide by shooting himself in the head less than ten minutes later as he was being confronted by West Precinct Sergeant Michael Hunnicutt near the intersection of 54th and Tennessee Avenues.

Jeffrey Carlson, 54, fatally shot himself under the chin at 5:28 p.m. after Sergeant Hunnicutt saw him walking on 54th Avenue and ordered him to show his hands, stop, and put the gun down. Body camera footage shows that Sergeant Hunnicutt fired one round from his pistol just after Carlson shot himself. Hunnicutt’s round did not hit Carlson. Hunnicutt and other arriving officers rendered aid to Carlson, who died from the self-inflicted wound shortly after arrival at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

At 5:19 p.m., a 911 call was received concerning a shooting at 5705 California Avenue, the residence of Carlson’s ex-girlfriend, Leslie Barrack, 51. First responding officers found Barrack’s mother, Susan High, 79, in front of the home critically wounded from multiple gunshot wounds. High is in critical condition at Vanderbilt. Moments later, officers found Barrack, also shot, in the rear of 1529 52nd Avenue. Neighbors were rendering aid.

Detectives have now been able to interview Barrack, who said that when she arrived home late this afternoon, Carlson was inside and immediately shot her. Barrack fled out the rear door of the residence. Detectives presently believe High was shot second. She fled out the front door and collapsed. Carlson also fled out the front door. After the women were shot, Carlson unsuccessfully attempted to carjack a vehicle in the 5700 block of California Avenue.

Residents in the neighborhood who saw the outdoor events unfold provided a description of the gunman to 911. Sergeant Hunnicutt was among the West Precinct officers who rushed into the area and found Carlson walking with gun in hand on 54th Avenue.

Due to Sergeant Hunnicutt firing his weapon, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into Carlson’s death. The MNPD’s Violent Crimes & Domestic Violence Divisions are leading the investigation into the shooting of the two women.

The MNPD had no prior domestic violence reports involving the parties.