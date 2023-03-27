Nashville Pedestrian Dies From Injuries Received in March 18 Hit & Run Collision

From Metro Police March 24, 2023

A pedestrian struck and critically injured in a hit & run collision at 12:40 a.m. on March 18th near the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Trinity Lane died this morning.

Franklin Nicholson, 50, of Nashville, was attempting to cross Trinity Lane when a silver sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala, turned right from Dickerson Pike onto Trinity Lane and hit Nicholson. The car fled west on Trinity Lane after the impact.

The investigation by the police department’s Fatal Crash Unit is continuing.

