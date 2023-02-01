WEATHER 2-1-Groundhog Day Forecast, 2023

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 556 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-021200- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 556 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Freezing drizzle will be possible this morning glazing elevated surfaces with a thin layer of ice. A wintry mix is possible tonight with temperatures expected to be around freezing which could cause a few back roads and overpasses to become slick.