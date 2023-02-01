WEATHER 2-1-Groundhog Day Forecast, 2023

Hazardous Weather Outlook
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 556 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-021200- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 556 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Freezing drizzle will be possible this morning glazing elevated surfaces with a thin layer of ice. A wintry mix is possible tonight with temperatures expected to be around freezing which could cause a few back roads and overpasses to become slick.
Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. North northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tonight
A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday
A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.