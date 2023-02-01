Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 31, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 31, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division.

Nashville’s Top Most Wanted

1. Juan Hernandez

DOB: 7/1/1980

Wanted for Homicide- Criminal, Theft of Vehicle- $2500 or Gr. But less than $10000, Probation Violation- Felony

Last seen in Unknown.

2. Anthony D. Spicer Jr.

DOB: 5/5/1996

Wanted for Rape of a Child, Aggravated Sexual Battery x3, Solicitation of a Minor x2

Last seen in Unknown.

3. Angel Gonzalez

DOB: 8/10/1985

Wanted for Rape of a Child x2, Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13 x2

Last seen in Madison

4. Ricky Johnson

DOB: 4/18/1984

Wanted for Homicide- Criminal

Last seen unknown

5. Keesean T. Campbell

DOB: 12/30/1998

Wanted for Homicide, Attempted Homicide, Robbery- Aggravated- Weapon or object x3, Theft of Property

Last seen in Hermitage

6. Brandon G. Martin

DOB: 11/21/1980

Wanted for Rape- Without Consent x2, Sexual Battery- Without Consent

Last seen in the Madison area

7. Timothy Stanfield

DOB: 10/4/1966

Wanted for Rape- Force or Coercion x2, Aggravated Sexual Battery

Last Seen Unknown

8. Joe De Leon

DOB: 6/9/2001

Wanted for Homicide- Criminal

Last seen unknown

9. Marlon D. Lewis

Wanted for Attempted Homicide, Robbery- Especially Aggravated, Assault, Aggravated- Deadly Weapon

Last seen unknown

10. John L. Sullivan

DOB: 4/10/1982

Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: Assault, Aggravated- Deadly Weapon, Assault, Aggravated- Strangulation, Weapon- Felon in Possession- Firearm, Contraband in Penal Institution- Weapon

Last seen unknown

