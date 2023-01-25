Weather 1-25-26,2023 Wind Advisory, Wintry Mix

Clark Shelton
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Nashville TN
152 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee until 3 pm.
Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be common across the mid state which
could blow down trees and power lines as well as cause some power
outages.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday.

A mix of occasional light rain and light snow showers are possible
across Middle Tennessee from Wednesday evening through Thursday.
Light snow accumulations up to 1 inch are possible on the Cumberland
Plateau, but little or no snow accumulations are expected elsewhere.

Today


Showers likely, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 42 by 5pm. Windy, with a south southwest wind 20 to 25 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.






Tonight


A chance of showers before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.






Thursday


Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.







    
                        





        


        

    
 

    
