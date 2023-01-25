Weather 1-25-26,2023 Wind Advisory, Wintry Mix

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 152 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-260800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 152 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee until 3 pm. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be common across the mid state which could blow down trees and power lines as well as cause some power outages. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. A mix of occasional light rain and light snow showers are possible across Middle Tennessee from Wednesday evening through Thursday. Light snow accumulations up to 1 inch are possible on the Cumberland Plateau, but little or no snow accumulations are expected elsewhere.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today Showers likely, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 42 by 5pm. Windy, with a south southwest wind 20 to 25 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight A chance of showers before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.