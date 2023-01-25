YouTuber Buys $1.5 Million Fire-Damaged Tennessee Mansion

Mike Thakur, content creator/YouTuber, has purchased one of the most talked about home listings, reports WSMV. It’s a Franklin mansion that has extensive fire damage and was listed for $1.5 million.

The listing went viral, receiving 1 million views on Zillow and shared on the account Zillow Gone Wild.

Thakur didn’t disclose how much he purchased the home for but will be documenting the renovation of the home on YouTube.

Due to the fire damage, the home was listed “as is” for $1.5 million. On Zillow, the listing stated, “TRAGIC TOTAL LOSS by FIRE, of a CLASSIC MANSION !!! Sold As is !! Rare opportunity to own approx 5 acres with 2 existing homes on this one site in Williamson County. Five mins from I-65. Guest home is included and was not touched by the fire.”

Williamson County Rescue Squad shared the home may have caught fire due to a small explosion, one person was injured in the fire.

Thakur posted his first video on YouTube about purchasing the home sharing that a weekly vlog will begin in March as they start to rebuild the home.