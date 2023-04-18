WCSO Deputies Arrest Local Pastor On Child Sexual Exploitation Charges

Members of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, recently arrested Daryl Hayes, 50, following a Williamson County Grand Jury indictment for 6 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

The WCSO-ICAC Task Force began investigating Hayes after receiving a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) concerning the upload of child sex abuse material from a local church’s internet connection, where Hayes was the lead pastor. The investigation led to a search warrant being executed at the church and Hayes’ residence. Neither Hayes family, nor the church, were aware of Hayes’ activities. The church was fully cooperative and Hayes was terminated from his position immediately. Nothing in this investigation led Detectives to believe there were any local child victims, or any additional concerns for the public.

The WCSO-ICAC Task Force works proactively within the community to ensure that violent sex offenders preying on our youth in the dark shadows are stopped and ultimately brought to justice. If you have a tip related to online child sexual exploitation, please submit this information online via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at https://report.cybertip.org/

If you have any questions or concerns related to this case please contact Investigator Paul.Lusk@Williamsoncounty-tn.gov.

