Murfreesboro, TN – Police have identified the victim in a deadly weekend shooting on E. Northfield Blvd. as Thomas “Tommy” Holland, 46, of Murfreesboro.

Holland was shot multiple times behind his duplex Sunday morning, May 17.

The preliminary investigation revealed Holland may have been in some type of physical altercation before being shot.

Authorities are still searching for the person(s) responsible.

If you have any information that could be helpful in this case, please contact Detective Cody Thomas at (629) 201-5537.

